Suwanee man Harold Luis Hunt was indicted on 17 counts for his alleged role in a scheme that siphoned money from disabled and elderly adults
Georgia

Georgia man indicted after neglecting, exploiting elderly home residents, GBI says

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

December 26, 2017 08:21 AM

A Suwanee, Georgia man was arrested Friday and charged by a Dougherty County Grand Jury on a 17-count indictment for his alleged role in neglecting and exploiting disabled and elderly adults.

Harold Luis Hunt, 56, was taken into custody following the arrest of his alleged partner Michelle Oliver, 29, in September.

Oliver was arrested after 14 people were rescued from various unlicensed personal care homes she operated in Dougherty, Monroe and Bibb Counties, the GBI said in a release. Hunt and Oliver have been charged with "depriving the residents of healthcare, shelter and necesary sustenance," the GBI said.

The two were also allegedly funneling away the residents' Social Security money. Hunt would act as the payee and divert the money into Oliver's account, the GBI said.

All the individuals in the pair's care have been relocated, the GBI said.

The case originally began in July after residents in Albany informed police that people living in apartments rented out by Oliver were outside begging for food, the GBI said. A search warrant was executed and the apartments were condemned due to the poor living conditions. Some residents were treated by local emergency responders.

Oliver was arrested at her home in Forsyth, Ga, where police found another three elderly individuals living with her in her home, the GBI said.

The case is still active, and the GBI said more charges are expected. Anyone with information can call the GBI office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080.

Scott Berson: 706-571-8570, @ScottBersonLE

