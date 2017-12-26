Atlanta-based rapper T.I. walked into a Georgia Target and paid for last-minute Christmas gifts of single moms. He wrote that he spent about $20,000.
Atlanta rapper T.I. strolled into Target - then paid for single moms’ Christmas presents

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

December 26, 2017 11:11 AM

Waiting until the very last minute to get Christmas gifts can be stressful - but rapper T.I. took some of the pressure off when he strolled into a Georgia Target store and announced he would pay for the Christmas gifts of any single mothers in the store.

In a video posted to his Instagram page, the Atlanta-based rapper also known as Clifford Harris Jr. walks into a Target and begins telling people to follow him to the back of the store. “Hey hey! All single mothers, if there’s something that you need to get for your children, meet me in the back!,” he shouts across the store.

Soon, a crowd begins following him. “Thank you, T.I.!,” one woman says, before the group stops near the electronics and T.I. begins paying for their purchases.

“Happy holidays! Happy holidays!,” he says. “Merry Christmas!”

On the post, he wrote that he wished he could have stayed longer but had to leave because of an issue at the airport. “I’m blessed to do anything I can for those in need,” he wrote. “Merry Christmas to 20k in 30mins.”

He wrote that he’d be back next year, and he very well might. In 2015, T.I. went to two Atlanta-area Walmart stores and bought gifts for shoppers.

