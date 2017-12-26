Atlanta rapper T.I. strolled into Target - then paid for single moms’ Christmas presents

Waiting until the very last minute to get Christmas gifts can be stressful - but rapper T.I. took some of the pressure off when he strolled into a Georgia Target store and announced he would pay for the Christmas gifts of any single mothers in the store.
In a video posted to his Instagram page, the Atlanta-based rapper also known as Clifford Harris Jr. walks into a Target and begins telling people to follow him to the back of the store. “Hey hey! All single mothers, if there’s something that you need to get for your children, meet me in the back!,” he shouts across the store.
Soon, a crowd begins following him. “Thank you, T.I.!,” one woman says, before the group stops near the electronics and T.I. begins paying for their purchases.
“Happy holidays! Happy holidays!,” he says. “Merry Christmas!”
Never miss a local story.
On the post, he wrote that he wished he could have stayed longer but had to leave because of an issue at the airport. “I’m blessed to do anything I can for those in need,” he wrote. “Merry Christmas to 20k in 30mins.”
Wish I could've came earlier,stayed longer & done more for more people. ( @delta got in our business) But still I'm blessed to be able to do anything I can for those in need. Merry Christmas to everyone who helped me thumb through 20k in 30mins. If I missed you... I'll catch up with you next year!!! Happy Holidays to all of you!!!! From me and mines, to you and yours... MERRY CHRISTMAS !!!!
He wrote that he’d be back next year, and he very well might. In 2015, T.I. went to two Atlanta-area Walmart stores and bought gifts for shoppers.
Comments