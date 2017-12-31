South Georgia man arrested in marijuana bust now faces child porn charges, GBI says

Police charged a 57-year-old Moultrie man with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of children after they discovered child pornography on his computer, according to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Milton Wrenn was first arrested more than two months ago by the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office after investigators discovered an extensive marijuana manufacturing operation. The GBI found more than 200 plans and more than $10,000 worth of equipment, according to WALB. He was arrested with four pounds of marijuana on his person, according to the station.
After his arrest, investigators seized Wrenn's computer. On the computer, they found child pornography images and requested assistance from the GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes unit, according to a release.
Wrenn is currently being held at the Colquitt County Jail, and the GBI is requesting anyone with information about the case, or any cases that involve child exploitation, to call them at 404-270-8870.
Comments