49-year-old Darren Shawn Smith, of Athens, was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison
49-year-old Darren Shawn Smith, of Athens, was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison File Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
49-year-old Darren Shawn Smith, of Athens, was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison File Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Georgia

Georgia man sentenced to 262 months in prison on heroin dealing charges

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 05, 2018 07:40 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles Peeler announced Thursday that 49-year-old Darren Shawn Smith, of Athens, was sentenced to 262 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin and possessing a firearm while doing so.

In a plea agreement, officials say Smith admitted that officers searched his home on November 18, 2016 and discovered a loaded .380 caliber pistol and heroin on his person. He was taken into custody.

Police say they then searched the rest of his residence and found more heroin and signs that Smith had been selling it.

Officials pointed to Smith’s “lengthy” criminal record, and said he had been convicted for armed robbery, aggravated assault with intent to rob, robbery by intimidation, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, burglary, criminal attempt to commit burglary, and theft by receiving stolen property. He was sentenced by United States District Court Judge C. Ashley Royal in Athens, Georgia on January 4, 2018.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Smith’s co-defendant Stacey Stewart was sentenced earlier this year to serve 18 months in federal prison for unlawful use of a communications facility, officials said.

“Darren Shawn Smith is the exact type of dangerous career criminal who should not be walking our streets armed with a firearm, yet that weapon is no deadlier than the drugs he possessed to sell in our community. In this time when firearms violence and opioid addiction are so rampant, the United States Attorney’s Office shall prosecute all such offenders to the fullest extent of the law,” said United States Attorney Peeler.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

    Skiers and wake boarders skied on Lake Tobesofkee Monday, despite the cold temperatures. Members of the Lake Tobesokee Water Ski Club continued their tradition of water skiing New Year's Day.

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:22

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going
Churches join to help people in need on Christmas 1:14

Churches join to help people in need on Christmas
Women hand out stuffed purses on Christmas 1:04

Women hand out stuffed purses on Christmas

View More Video