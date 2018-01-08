Former city councilman for metro-Atlanta city convicted of producing child porn

More Videos 1:22 Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going Pause 1:28 Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 2:34 Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 0:52 New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor 0:19 Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia 1:36 Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Public service announcement warns teens about 'sextortion' This PSA on sextortion warns that anything private shared online could be used against you. If someone demands sexual images from you, stop immediately and report it. For more information, visit ProjectSafeChildhood.gov This PSA on sextortion warns that anything private shared online could be used against you. If someone demands sexual images from you, stop immediately and report it. For more information, visit ProjectSafeChildhood.gov Department of Justice

This PSA on sextortion warns that anything private shared online could be used against you. If someone demands sexual images from you, stop immediately and report it. For more information, visit ProjectSafeChildhood.gov Department of Justice