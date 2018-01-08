Former city councilman for metro-Atlanta city convicted of producing child porn

More Videos

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:22

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

Pause
Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers 1:28

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor 2:34

Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor 0:52

New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia 0:19

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta 1:36

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta

  • Public service announcement warns teens about 'sextortion'

    This PSA on sextortion warns that anything private shared online could be used against you. If someone demands sexual images from you, stop immediately and report it. For more information, visit ProjectSafeChildhood.gov

This PSA on sextortion warns that anything private shared online could be used against you. If someone demands sexual images from you, stop immediately and report it. For more information, visit ProjectSafeChildhood.gov Department of Justice
This PSA on sextortion warns that anything private shared online could be used against you. If someone demands sexual images from you, stop immediately and report it. For more information, visit ProjectSafeChildhood.gov Department of Justice

Georgia

Former city councilman for metro-Atlanta city convicted of producing child porn

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 08, 2018 04:27 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A former Roswell, Ga., city council member was convicted Monday after pleading guilty to four counts of producing child pornography, one count of receiving child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak announced in a release.

Kent Igleheart, 54, was arrested in late 2016 after police met him at a mall where he allegedly intended to meet a young girl he met online for sex, officials said.

Police were first tipped off when a victim, identified as E.B., contacted the DeKalb County Internet Crimes Against Children Unit to report she had been communicating with a man online since she had been 13 years old. She had thought the man was a 17-year-old boy named Kent Allen, but it was actually Igleheart, officials said.

E.B. told investigators she had exchanged graphic photographs and had graphic sexual conversations with the individual. Investigators arrested Igleheart and seized his phones and computers after he arrived at a mall to meet up with the girl and take her to a hotel room to have sex, police said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Searches of the electronics revealed Igleheart had been in conversation with numerous girls, some as young as 13, and persuaded them to take explicit photographs and videos and send them to him, police said. During these conversations, police said he would pose as a teenage boy between 1 4 and 17 years old.

“By persuading his minor victims to create and share graphic images of themselves online, Igleheart has caused these children to suffer ongoing and irreparable harm,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “No one expects to see a community leader behave in this kind of heinous manner, and this betrayal of public trust underscores the need for parents to remain aware of how their children are using the internet and social media.”

The case was investigated by the Dekalb County Police Department and the FBI.

“There is no sentence that can lessen the harm that has been caused to these young children, but at least this suspect will be stopped from pursuing his egregious acts,” said David J. LeValley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Unfortunately, this is another stark reminder to parents to be extremely vigilant when their children go online and use social media.”

Igleheart's sentencing hearing is scheduled for late March.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:22

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

Pause
Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers 1:28

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor 2:34

Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor 0:52

New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia 0:19

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta 1:36

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta

  • Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

    Skiers and wake boarders skied on Lake Tobesofkee Monday, despite the cold temperatures. Members of the Lake Tobesokee Water Ski Club continued their tradition of water skiing New Year's Day.

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

View More Video