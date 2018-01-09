Couple allegedly ordered to behead beloved pet seeks more than $500,000 in damages

More Videos 1:22 Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going Pause 1:28 Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 2:00 College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell 1:27 Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship 3:01 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Jan. 10 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 1:10 Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail Nate Goodwin says Crawford County deputies told him he needed to decapitate his dead pit bull or go to jail. His dog Big Boy was shot and killed earlier by a deputy after it bit a neighbor and lunged toward the deputy. Nate Goodwin says Crawford County deputies told him he needed to decapitate his dead pit bull or go to jail. His dog Big Boy was shot and killed earlier by a deputy after it bit a neighbor and lunged toward the deputy. Laura Corley and Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

Nate Goodwin says Crawford County deputies told him he needed to decapitate his dead pit bull or go to jail. His dog Big Boy was shot and killed earlier by a deputy after it bit a neighbor and lunged toward the deputy. Laura Corley and Jason Vorhees The Telegraph