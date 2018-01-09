Couple allegedly ordered to behead beloved pet seeks more than $500,000 in damages

A Crawford County couple, who said a sheriff's deputy forced them to decapitate their dog, plans to sue for at least a half-million dollars.
Sheriff Lewis Walker was sent a notice of intent to file a lawsuit last month from one of the attorneys representing Joe Nate Goodwin and Tosha Dacon.
The suit follows the death of their pit-bull mix Big Boy who was fatally shot after allegedly charging deputy Wesley Andrew Neesmith who was investigating a dog bite case.
Sheriff's investigator James Hollis later allegedly ordered Goodwin to remove the dog's head for rabies testing or go to jail.
He resisted, but eventually took a kitchen knife and severed the dog's head which Dacon had to deliver to the health department.
The couple claims civil rights violations, intentional infliction of emotion distress, negligence in hiring and training an employee and negligent supervision, according to a notice filed by attorney Thomas F. Jarriel and obtained by The Telegraph.
The lawsuit will seek loss of income and medical expenses estimated at $10,000.
They are also seeking physical and emotional injuries, pain and suffering, humiliation of at least $500,000.
The suit names Crawford County, the sheriff's department, Sheriff Lewis Walker, Hollis and Neesmith.
Walker said he has contacted the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia about legal representation in the matter but declined to comment on the pending lawsuit.
