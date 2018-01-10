She was kidnapped at knifepoint, forced in her own car. Then she asked for her iPhone

More Videos 0:33 Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead Pause 0:50 Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point 0:44 President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 6:50 MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 1:27 Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship 1:10 Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point A University of West Georgia student was kidnapped at knife-point on Sept. 5, 2017, in the parking lot of Kroger in Carrollton, Georgia. Her attacker then sexually assaulted her and forced her to drive to an apartment in northeast Atlanta. A University of West Georgia student was kidnapped at knife-point on Sept. 5, 2017, in the parking lot of Kroger in Carrollton, Georgia. Her attacker then sexually assaulted her and forced her to drive to an apartment in northeast Atlanta. Carrollton Police Department The Telegraph

A University of West Georgia student was kidnapped at knife-point on Sept. 5, 2017, in the parking lot of Kroger in Carrollton, Georgia. Her attacker then sexually assaulted her and forced her to drive to an apartment in northeast Atlanta. Carrollton Police Department The Telegraph