As apartment burns, video shows Georgia firefighter catching child ‘like a football’

More Videos

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:22

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

Pause
Surveillance video: Armed robber crawls through McDonald's drive-thru window 1:14

Surveillance video: Armed robber crawls through McDonald's drive-thru window

MLK Unity Breakfast speaker says nation has been pushed into a 'Trumphole' 2:46

MLK Unity Breakfast speaker says nation has been pushed into a "Trumphole"

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Mayor promises 'I am one of you, I'm a soldier for justice' at MLK Jr. Unity Breakfast 1:47

Mayor promises 'I am one of you, I'm a soldier for justice' at MLK Jr. Unity Breakfast

Homeless man found dead in downtown 'never asked anybody for anything,' says friend 1:43

Homeless man found dead in downtown 'never asked anybody for anything,' says friend

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 6:50

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director

Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident 0:32

Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

  • Watch a Georgia firefighter catch a baby tossed from a burning building

    A fire at a building in Decatur, Ga., lead DeKalb County firefighters to catch children as they were tossed off higher floors. One catch was caught on video.

A fire at a building in Decatur, Ga., lead DeKalb County firefighters to catch children as they were tossed off higher floors. One catch was caught on video.
A fire at a building in Decatur, Ga., lead DeKalb County firefighters to catch children as they were tossed off higher floors. One catch was caught on video.

Georgia

As apartment burns, video shows Georgia firefighter catching child ‘like a football’

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 15, 2018 02:28 PM

A massive fire on Jan. 3 at a metro-Atlanta apartment complex had residents fleeing for their lives and parents tossing their children off of upper floors to waiting firefighters below.

The early morning blaze, which consumed the Avondale Forest Apartments on Pine Tree Circle near Memorial Drive in Decatur, Ga., displaced dozens of people and sent several to the hospital, according to WSB-TV.

But the most dramatic moments happened as firefighters worked to evacuate the building. As the flames raged, firefighters told reporters they were catching children and infants left and right as parents dropped them down from the upper floors.

“We were catching babies like a football - literally,” fire Capt. Eric Jackson told reporters, according to CBS News. “There were adults that were on the balcony that were dropping their babies right into our arms. We had a couple firefighters catching babies, so it was just really incredible.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

One video, captured on a firefighter’s helmet camera and shared by a firefighters’ union on Facebook, shows one of those dramatic rescues. Captain Scott Stroup runs under the balcony and stands ready as a parent is forced to toss him a child from a ladder two stories up the building. Stroup catches the child and sprints over flames on the ground to safety, then collapses on his knees

Other firefighters caught babies too, including Captain Jackie Peckrul, who told Fox 5 she recalled thinking “Lord, let me catch this baby,” as parents tossed a blanket-wrapped infant toward her. She made the catch.

At least 12 people were injured in the fire, including eight children, but no deaths were reported, according to CBS 46. Nearly 8o people were displaced by the fire in the end, and were transported to safety by a MARTA bus, reported WXIA.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:22

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

Pause
Surveillance video: Armed robber crawls through McDonald's drive-thru window 1:14

Surveillance video: Armed robber crawls through McDonald's drive-thru window

MLK Unity Breakfast speaker says nation has been pushed into a 'Trumphole' 2:46

MLK Unity Breakfast speaker says nation has been pushed into a "Trumphole"

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Mayor promises 'I am one of you, I'm a soldier for justice' at MLK Jr. Unity Breakfast 1:47

Mayor promises 'I am one of you, I'm a soldier for justice' at MLK Jr. Unity Breakfast

Homeless man found dead in downtown 'never asked anybody for anything,' says friend 1:43

Homeless man found dead in downtown 'never asked anybody for anything,' says friend

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 6:50

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director

Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident 0:32

Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

  • Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

    Skiers and wake boarders skied on Lake Tobesofkee Monday, despite the cold temperatures. Members of the Lake Tobesokee Water Ski Club continued their tradition of water skiing New Year's Day.

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

View More Video