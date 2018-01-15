As apartment burns, video shows Georgia firefighter catching child ‘like a football’

More Videos 1:22 Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going Pause 1:14 Surveillance video: Armed robber crawls through McDonald's drive-thru window 2:46 MLK Unity Breakfast speaker says nation has been pushed into a "Trumphole" 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:47 Mayor promises 'I am one of you, I'm a soldier for justice' at MLK Jr. Unity Breakfast 1:43 Homeless man found dead in downtown 'never asked anybody for anything,' says friend 6:50 MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 0:32 Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch a Georgia firefighter catch a baby tossed from a burning building A fire at a building in Decatur, Ga., lead DeKalb County firefighters to catch children as they were tossed off higher floors. One catch was caught on video. A fire at a building in Decatur, Ga., lead DeKalb County firefighters to catch children as they were tossed off higher floors. One catch was caught on video.

A fire at a building in Decatur, Ga., lead DeKalb County firefighters to catch children as they were tossed off higher floors. One catch was caught on video.