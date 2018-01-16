Georgia man accused of running meth ‘superlab’ sentenced to 30 years in jail

A Palmetto, Ga., man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after authorities discovered a methamphetamine “superlab” containing about 400 pounds of crystal and liquid methamphetamine and several loaded firearms, federal officials announced Tuesday in a press release.
Ramiro Hermosillo-Salazar, 30, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. to also serve five years of supervised release, pay restitution to the government for the cost of dismantling the lab, and to be deported to Mexico upon his release, officials said.
“Methamphetamine is the most trafficked illegal drug in Georgia, and it has devastated the lives of many of our fellow citizens,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak in a news release about the sentencing.
“Hermosillo produced hundreds of pounds of the drug in a ‘superlab’ in his home where his young children resided. Thanks to the efforts of the DEA and local law enforcement partners, this cache of drugs is off our streets. Our effort to aggressively confront the methamphetamine problem continues, and we will seek lengthy sentences for those who peddle this poison.”
In October, Hermosillo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on premises where minor children resided; and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.
Pak said a multi-month investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration identified Hermosillo-Salazar as a “likely member” of a methamphetamine trafficking organization.
On June 15, 2017, a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team raided his residence and arrested him. He had been living at the home with his three children, all of whom were less than 10 years old, officials said.
A short distance from the home, officials say they discovered a separate building housing a meth “superlab” containing hundreds of pounds of crystal and liquid methamphetamine, as well as a smaller meth lab inside the home itself next to the kitchen.
They also found more than $12,000 in U.S. currency, several loaded rifles and a bulletproof vest, officials said, and added it appeared the lab had been in operation for at least several months.
“The dangers this lab presented to those children that had to live in this and also to the surrounding community was without a doubt a senseless, selfish criminal act by someone who has no conscious for anyone and flaunts the law,” said Coweta County Sheriff Mike Yeager in the release.
“I am proud of the officers, both local and federal, for the tremendous job they did getting this person and the poison he produced off the streets and out of our neighborhoods. Our job is to provide security and safety to our citizens and this was a job done well.”
After the initial bust, the sheriff told the Newnan Times-Herald the lab was “the largest operation we’ve ever seen and possibly the largest in the state.”
