Georgia DOT worker killed in train crash while clearing icy roads 'was a good man'

A Georgia Department of Transportation worker who was working to clear icy roads was killed Thursday morning after a CSX train slammed into his salt truck, CBS 46 reported.
The accident happened in Moreland, Ga., in Coweta County, where the driver, 60-year-old Carey Ellerbee of Thomaston, was attempting to drive his truck over the train tracks at South Railroad St., reported the Newnan Times-Herald.
Officials told WSAV a train hit the truck and dragged it several hundred yards before coming to a stop. Ellerbee was killed in the collision.
A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Transportation told the Times-Herald that Ellerbee had just finished a 12-hour shift treating roads due to the winter storm.
"We at the Georgia Department of Transportation are devastated to learn of the tragic death of one of our team members this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, and we ask for respect and privacy for them during this very difficult time," the department wrote in a statement.
A neighbor who lives near the crash site told Fox 5 her entire house shook and that it felt "like a bomb went off" when the truck was struck.
Ellerbee was a father of two and grandfather of three who had worked with the Department of Transportation for years, according to 11 Alive. “He was a good man. Outdoing the job for us and it’s a real tragedy," Ellerbee's cousin Kenny Coggins told the station.
"To have such a tragedy happen to one of their crew members, our heart goes out to them from Coweta County Fire and Rescue," Coweta County Fire Chief Pat Wilson told WSB-TV.
A statement from CSX said none of the four crew on the train were injured, and the company was working with state troopers to investigate the crash.
"CSX extends its deepest sympathies to the family of the driver and to our transportation colleagues at GDOT," the statement read.
Governor Nathan Deal also offered his sympathies, tweeting "We offer our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of the [Georgia Department of Transportation employees] who was tragically killed while in service to our community and state. ‘The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.’ – Psalm 34:18."
