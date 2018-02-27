She planned to run at Disney World. Mom had to bring her ashes instead – and lost them

Shaylin Foster was ready to run.
The 17-year-old Grovetown High School senior from Harlem, Ga., was a soccer player and ran cross county and track and field, and had signed up for the Disney Princess Half Marathon, a 13.1-mile costume-clad route through the storied Florida theme park.
That all changed in January, when Shaylin was killed in a two-car crash outside Augusta.
The teen’s grieving mother, Chasity, had Shaylin’s ashes put in a gold cross necklace, which she wore to Florida as she, her husband (dressed like a princess) and others ran the race in Shaylin’s honor, she wrote on Facebook.
“I was hesitant about wearing the necklace, but I wanted to have a piece of her with me on the course, since she wasn’t physically there,” Foster told reporter M’ballu Tejan-Sie.
But sometime after entering the park, Foster realized the necklace was gone. Somehow it had fallen off, her daughter’s ashes lost somewhere between the toll both of the parking lot and the area in the park where ‘princes’ lined up.
“I had my husband double check to make sure the necklace was on properly because I didn’t want it to fall off,” Foster told ABC News. “During mile three, I realized the necklace was missing. It’s devastating to lose any child and then to lose the necklace. I started freaking out.”
Now she’s turned to Facebook to ask anyone she can to look out for her necklace. More than 10,500 people have shared her story so far.
“If anyone finds the necklace they can contact me in any way possible that they can,” Foster told ABC News. “I will even drive to their house because this is part of my baby.”
If the necklace is discovered, it can be taken to Disney’s lost and found, which will contact the family.
