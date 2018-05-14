1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving deputy in Georgia

Authorities say one person is dead in a shooting in Georgia involving a sheriff's deputy.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Thomas tells news outlets the shooting happened late Sunday night in Carnesville. Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in an email that one person is dead and three other individuals were shot.
No further details were included. Miles said a press release with preliminary findings would be released Monday.
Authorities did not immediately explain how the deputy was involved.
Carnesville is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta and around 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the South Carolina state line.
