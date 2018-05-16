19 students checked for injuries after school bus crash

Authorities say 19 elementary school students were being examined at a hospital as a precaution after their school bus and a vehicle collided northeast of Atlanta.
Hall County Schools spokesman Gordon Higgins says were no reports of any serious injuries to the students after the head-on crash Wednesday morning. The bus driver was also sent to a hospital to be checked for injuries.
The Times of Gainesville reports that two occupants of the other vehicle were seriously injured. Details of their injuries were not immediately available.
Higgins says the bus was carrying 19 Mount Vernon Elementary School students.
Hall County Fire Capt. Zachary Brackett says all of the students and the bus driver were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center "for evaluation as a precaution."
