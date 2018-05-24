Lingering rain reminding you of the Flood of '94? Another Alberto could be on its way

A few weeks ago, it seemed like it would never rain.

Now, some people in Middle Georgia are wondering if it will ever stop.

After an 18-day dry streak in Macon, it's been raining just about every day since May 14. The worst could be yet to come.

Folks who lived through the Flood of '94 are already comparing the persistent wet weather to those ominous July days when the remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto parked over Georgia and dumped a record 27.61 inches of rain around Americus.

The deluge around Macon brought the Ocmulgee River to a record crest of 35.4 feet on July 7, 1994.

The recent rain hasn't been anything like what happened in 1994, but another Alberto could be on the way, at least in name.

A broad low pressure system near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula has a 90 percent chance of tropical development over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center expects a disturbance to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico leading into the Memorial Day weekend. Special to The Telegraph National Hurricane Center

Meteorologist Kyle Thiem of the National Weather Service in Peachtree City said it's too early to determine whether it will become the first named storm of the 2018 Hurricane Season, which happens to be Alberto again.

"It's very possible," Thiem said. "We have a lot of time yet to go and it's very early in the year."





The infamous Alberto of 24 years ago didn't develop until mid-summer.

Hurricane names recirculate unless they are retired due to the catastrophic damage, such as Katrina, Hugo and Andrew.

Now matter how strong this new system gets, its rain is expected to linger in Georgia through next week.

Macon could see an additional 4-5 inches of rain through Tuesday.

"It doesn't look like it's going to come in and kick out relatively quickly and will likely stick around a few days," Thiem said.

In recent days, a much smaller, localized low pressure system has been parked over the Columbus area, bringing up to 8 inches of rain to some areas.

Portions of bridges and roads washed away in flash flooding in Talbot County, including a portion of Ligon Road between Geneva and Talbotton, according to local storm reports from Wednesday and Thursday.

Flooding also was reported Wednesday on U.S. 80 and Kendall Creek Crossing near Columbus.

Georgia is in a more summertime pattern, Thiem said, with a lot of moisture and little in the upper atmosphere to push the weather systems on through.

The system developing in the Gulf is expected to come ashore in the Southeast Sunday and could linger in Georgia until about Thursday, according to early computer models.

"It could stick around for a while and it doesn't have to be a named system to bring a lot of rain," Thiem said.

Especially with saturated ground from the recent rains, flash flooding could be an issue.

The Ocmulgee River at Macon was only expected to rise to about 15 feet by Friday, which is 3 feet below flood stage.

Some river flooding could still be a possibility, depending on how much rain falls into next week.