Savannah to use goats to clear vegetation

A goat's ability to chew and maintain public property at the same time will be getting a test run in Savannah this summer, when the city will use the animals to clear vegetation.
The Savannah Morning News reports the city will rent 60 goats and two livestock guardian dogs from an Atlanta-area company Get Your Goat Rentals. The goats, expected to arrive June 19, will be used to remove vegetation along a ravine in the Laurel Grove North Cemetery and at the Clinch Street Pond behind Derenne Middle School.
Goats are able to clear vegetation in areas that are difficult for workers to clear or to access with machinery.
