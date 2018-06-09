67 candidates apply to become Savannah's next police chief

The search for a new police chief in Georgia's oldest city has attracted dozens of applicants from the U.S. and abroad.
Savannah city officials said in a news release that 67 people have applied to lead the city's police department. They come from 23 U.S. states, and one candidate applied for the job from China. City Hall says 13 applicants are from Georgia, including two who are current Savannah police officers.
The search began soon after Savannah Police Chief Jack Lumpkin announced his retirement last December.
No further details on the 67 applicants were released and Savannah officials did not say how many they plan to interview. City Manager Rob Hernandez has said he hopes a new chief will be on the job by fall.
