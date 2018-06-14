They thought the washer smelled 'funky' and lit a candle. Then the house exploded, Georgia man says

A weird smell set off a chain of events that left three Roswell, Georgia, men in the hospital and their home collapsed in a pile of rubble in June, one of the men told CBS 46.
Pat Sammons, Win Reid and Brendan Morton had just moved to a new home in Roswell only days before, according to WSB. The trio were all graduates of Georgia College and State University and in their early 20s, according to the station.
But on June 12, after purchasing a washer and dryer from a seller on Craigslist, Reid told Fox 5 they noticed a "funky" smell and decided to light a candle.
And then their new house exploded, Reid told the station.
Neighbors said they could feel the blast in their own homes and even thought their houses had been damaged.
"Literally our whole house shook. I thought a plane or a tree literally hit our house. That's how loud it was. Our whole house shook," neighbor Laura Olson told WSB.
“It felt like something large had struck the house, maybe a light tree,” another neighbor told WXIA.
The force of the blast cracked the roof, blew out walls and sent a significant portion of the house tumbling to the ground in a heap of debris.
Firefighters were dispatched to the home shortly before 9 p.m., where they found two of the men seriously injured. Morton and Sammons were transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital with second and third-degree-burns, according to Patch. Reid, who had been standing at the opposite end of the house, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to the site.
"What's interesting is there was no smell of gas. No smell of fire," Reid told WSB. He told the station his dog, a Lab-shepherd mix named Maverick, made it out of the house but was still missing.
Officials have not released an official reason for the explosion, but WXIA reported Atlanta Gas Light was investigating the possibility of a gas leak.
The other two men are still in the hospital, and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover their medical expenses.
"Everything all three boys owned is now lost or under significant rubble from the explosion. Any donation is helpful to help the boys buy new clothes, shoes, and basic living supplies. Before all else, thank you for your thoughts and prayers," the page says, adding that "over half" their bodies had been burned.
Donations soared over the page's initial goal of $3,000 to more $19,000 in less than 24 hours. The cause of the explosion is still being investigated.
Comments