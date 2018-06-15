Funeral set for WWII pilot missing since 1944 crash

This 1943 photograph released by the U. S. Army Air Forces, the predecessor to today's Air Force, shows Second Lt. Robert Keown in the cockpit of a training aircraft in California. Keown, a Georgia native and Alabama resident who was killed in a crash in Papua New Guinea in 1944 during World War II, is buried Friday, June 15, 2018, in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. (U. S. Army Air Forces via PacificWrecks.com via AP)