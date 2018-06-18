Armed robbers stalked a couple in the grocery store - but the couple was armed too, cops say

A group of armed would-be robbers tried to take advantage of a couple Friday night in DeKalb County, Ga, police say - but it didn't go as planned.
Police say a group of individuals began following a couple through a Kroger grocery store in metro Atlanta Friday afternoon, according to Fox 5. Police say when the group followed the couple outside hoping to either rob or carjack them, the parking lot turned into a battlefield.
"It was chaos," one witness told WSB. "I saw the guy was shot. I saw him on the floor, shot."
Police say three armed individuals approached the couple outside, but realized one of the members of the couple was armed as well, and a shootout began, according to WXIA.
"It was like the Wild Wild West. I was terrified," a witness, who was sitting in her car during the fight, told Fox 5. "I'm just glad I'm safe."
Police say four different people were all firing at some point, but the only people who were hit were the alleged attackers, according to CBS 46. Three of those alleged attackers were shot, with one bloodied man entering the Kroger store.
"(The suspect) was conscious, but there was a lot of blood. There was a trail of blood. He must have dragged himself into Kroger," a witness told WSB.
The three men ended up in the hospital with minor injuries, Police still aren't sure exactly what started the harrowing situation Friday.
"We believe that there may have been some sort of crime that was intended to happen at that time, whether it was a robbery or a carjacking, we really don't know right now," DeKalb County Police Department spokeswoman Shiera Campbell told WSB.
Police later charged 23-year-old Andrew Banks and 18-year-old Austin Harris with two counts of aggravated assault and theft by taking, CBS 46 reported. Police have not released the identity of the third suspect.
"This is a very busy and crowded plaza," Campbell told WXIA. "People are very lucky no one else was hit."
