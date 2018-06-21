Georgia

1 person dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Atlanta

The Associated Press

June 21, 2018 06:28 AM

DECATUR, Ga.

Police near Atlanta are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead.

Decatur police said in a statement that officers were called to an intersection in the city east of Atlanta shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police found two people who had been shot inside a vehicle. Police said one of them is dead and the other was treated at a hospital for wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Police said the suspect drove a black Chrysler.

Few other details were available early Thursday.

