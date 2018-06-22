Ex-deputy attorney general to lead Minnesota sedation probe

File-This May 24, 2017, fiule photo shows former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates delivering an address at Harvard Law School Class Day 2017, at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Yates will lead an independent investigation into a report that Minneapolis police officers have repeatedly asked medical responders to sedate people with the powerful tranquilizer ketamine. Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Yates' appointment Friday, June 22, 2018. Steven Senne, File AP Photo