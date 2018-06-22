Funeral set for slain Georgia divorce lawyer

A weekend funeral has been set for a Georgia divorce lawyer police say was killed by a client's ex-husband, who then shot himself.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports services for 41-year-old Antonio Benjamin Mari are scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at the Owen Funeral Home in Cartersville. Cartersville Police Lt. M.E. Bettikofer says Mari was killed Wednesday, hours after 33-year-old Walter Samuel Radford's divorced was finalized.
Bettikofer says Radford called his ex-wife, Cindy Radford, and told her he shot Mari. He says Radford then broke into her home and shot himself. Attorney Wade Everett says Mari told colleagues earlier Wednesday that he had a "gut feeling" and was concerned about Radford harming him.
