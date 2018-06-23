Wildlife groups seek to stop 'Georgia Coyote Challenge'

A coalition of more than 25 wildlife and animal protection organizations are objecting to the upcoming "Georgia Coyote Challenge" that involves killing the animals.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Humane Society of the United States and other groups recently sent letters urging Gov. Nathan Deal to cancel the event.
During the six-month period from March to August, the challenge offers Georgia residents the chance to win a lifetime hunting license.
Residents enter to win the license by providing photo evidence of having killed a coyote. Individuals are allowed to submit up to 10 entries, each representing one coyote killed.
This is the second year that the challenge has been offered.
