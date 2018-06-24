Badly decomposed body found behind Georgia home identified

Authorities have identified the badly decomposed body of a woman who was found behind a house in Georgia.
News outlets report that the woman was identified as Donna Whipple of Macon. A Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release says friends last saw Whipple on June 16.
Someone reported smelling a foul odor, and Whipple's body was found in the backyard of the home just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies found that the body was badly decomposed.
The cause of death remains under investigation.
