Heat advisory for 3 Southern states

Forecasters say it's going to be dangerously hot across parts of the South.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for about half of Alabama, much of central Georgia and the southern tip of South Carolina for Monday afternoon.
High temperatures are forecast in the 90s, and the weather service says the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like it's about 105 degrees across the region.
The extreme heat can lead to heat-related health problems including heat exhaustion.
Similar alerts are possible later in the week since forecasters say the heat will persist for at least a few days.
