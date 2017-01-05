Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

The difference between all-season tires, snow tires and all-terrain tires is explained by Bill Coleman, owner of Tim's Tire Center in Olathe. And he cautions that none are going to be much help in ice.
Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Hurricane Matthew: Meet the interpreter for the deaf you've seen on TV

You may have seen him on television or the internet – standing next to Gov. Nikki Haley and other S.C. officials this week as they discuss Hurricane Matthew — his hands and arms moving in rapid, calculated motions. Jason Hurdich, a nationally certified deaf interpreter, has been sharing with deaf S.C. residents what they need to know about the approaching storm and the state’s plans.

Storm damage forces closure of roads in Phenix City

The City of Phenix City has temporarily closed sections of two roads because of storm-related damage. The city has closed 16th avenue near its intersection with 12th Place. It has also closed 18th Avenue near its intersection with 10th place. Barricades are in place at both locations. The city says the closures will remain in place until repairs are completed. Contact the Phenix City engineering department at 334.448.2760 with questions or concerns.

Kindred Spirit: Messages, musings and meditations in a mailbox on a beach

The Kindred Spirit Mailbox stands on a beach on Bird Island, North Carolina. It houses notebooks where visitors from around the world share their prayers, joy, grief, and secrets. Some write about the loved ones they lost, some show gratitude to what they have in life, and some even get engaged here. To get to the mailbox, it's a mile and half walk from the parking lot. Frank Nesmith, keeper of the mailbox, put it up to communicate with his girlfriend, Claudia, 40 years ago. While their summer romance slipped by, the mailbox stays. In 2012, University of North Carolina Wilmington Randall Library Special Collections became home to the notebooks.

