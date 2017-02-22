Climate change basics

An introduction to the causes of modern-day climate change, signs that the climate is already changing, and how climate change affects the environment and human well-being.
CREDIT: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Weather

Hurricane Matthew: Meet the interpreter for the deaf you've seen on TV

You may have seen him on television or the internet – standing next to Gov. Nikki Haley and other S.C. officials this week as they discuss Hurricane Matthew — his hands and arms moving in rapid, calculated motions. Jason Hurdich, a nationally certified deaf interpreter, has been sharing with deaf S.C. residents what they need to know about the approaching storm and the state’s plans.

Local

Local company helps control coyote population

Rod Pinkston, owner of Jager Pro™, says although his company almost solely is called upon to control wild hog population they also take care of coyote populations. This graphic video shows, through a thermal imaging scope, several coyotes being dispatched.

Editor's Choice Videos