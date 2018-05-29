Time-lapse video: Effects of Alberto linger in the Chattahoochee Valley

This time-lapse video captures passing clouds over downtown Columbus Tuesday morning. Did you get any nice photos and/or video from Alberto's visit to the valley? If so, feel free to share with us at newsroom@ledger-enquirer.com. Have a good day!
Mike Haskey
