Time Lapse Video: Heavy afternoon rains inundate downtown area

The clouds opened up Tuesday afternoon, dropping heavy rain in the downtown Columbus area, partially flooding some roads for a short period. Here's time-lapse video of the rain falling on Third Avenue, near 14th Street.
Mike Haskey
