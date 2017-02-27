Marine Corps veteran Jamie Popwell set a new flagpole at the home of Retired Master Sgt. Joseph Roy, who is a veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam war. He founded Flags for Vets earlier this year in response to requests that he place American flags at the homes of military veterans.
Norman Easterbrook, executive director and chief executive officer of the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in downtown Columbus, discusses the importance of funding for the arts in this excerpt from the Sunday Interview.
Alabama artist and set designer Michael Vaughn Sims paints a mural of the Muscogee Creek Indian Chief Opothleyahola on the exterior of the Warm Springs Road warehouse space that he is converting into a studio.
David Moon is celebrating a whopping 25 years of employment with Burger King. Friends,co-workers, family, and customers gathered Friday morning at the Burger King, 3103 Gentian Blvd. in Columbus to mark the moment.
Ronnie McBride, welding program director and lead instructor at Columbus Technical College, talks about the welding lab that has undergone a major upgrade. Students jJohn Taylor and Kaydee Guthridge also discuss their career paths and the much-improved facilities.