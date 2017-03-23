National Puppy Day: Special chair helps Boise puppy with eating woes

Officials broke ground Tuesday for a new 15,000 square-foot library in Hamilton, Georgia. The new $5.2M library in Harris County will be three times as large as the current library on North College Street, according to published information. It will feature an adult area, teen room, computer lab, maker space, children’s area, three small conference rooms, a business center, a Board room, a 45-50 seat meeting space, staff offices, an outside patio area. The new facility will have high-speed Internet and after-hours Internet access in the outside patio area. It's scheduled to open in early 2018. It's being funded by SPLOST-2009, SPLOST-2014, state funds, and donations.