Weird

April 21, 2017 8:55 AM

Massachusetts man sentenced for burial plot sale scam

The Associated Press
WOBURN, Mass.

A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to selling unused burial plots that had already been purchased by other people and pocketing the cash.

Prosecutors say 71-year-old John Hughes was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation, the first three months of which must be served in home confinement, and ordered to pay nearly $75,000 in restitution to the city of Melrose. He pleaded guilty in Middlesex Superior Court to multiple counts of larceny.

Authorities say Hughes, of Revere, was appointed administrator of a city-owned cemetery in 2007. Beginning in 2011, he started selling unused burial plots at discounted rates, even though the plots had already been sold. He didn't tell city officials and kept the money. He sold 13 plots in all.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

National Puppy Day: Special chair helps Boise puppy with eating woes

National Puppy Day: Special chair helps Boise puppy with eating woes 0:48

National Puppy Day: Special chair helps Boise puppy with eating woes
Would you take this plunge? Really? 0:50

Would you take this plunge? Really?
Video captures bus rider beating alleged attacker with cane 4:08

Video captures bus rider beating alleged attacker with cane

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos