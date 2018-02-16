Jake Adams, Senior Preparator in the Exhibition Department of the American Museum of Natural History, in New York, assembles "fishnado," a part of the museum's upcoming "Unseen Oceans" exhibition, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. The installation is made up of hundreds of models of the marine species that exhibit biofluorescence, or the ability to absorb blue light and re-emit it in neon greens, reds, and oranges.
Weird

'Unseen' museum exhibit to depict glow-in-the-dark creatures

The Associated Press

February 16, 2018 08:15 AM

NEW YORK

Feel as though you're in the dark when it comes to the underwater world?

New York's American Museum of Natural History is working on just the solution: a floor-to-ceiling installation depicting creatures that glow.

Photographers got a sneak peek on Thursday as one of the centerpieces was installed for an exhibition called "Unseen Oceans."

The intersection of nature and art is dubbed fishnado and displays hundreds of models of marine species that exhibit biofluorescence.

Black light eerily illuminates a scene of sea creatures that appear to swim overhead.

"Unseen Oceans" opens to the public in March.

