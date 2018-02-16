'Unseen' museum exhibit to depict glow-in-the-dark creatures

Jake Adams, Senior Preparator in the Exhibition Department of the American Museum of Natural History, in New York, assembles "fishnado," a part of the museum's upcoming "Unseen Oceans" exhibition, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. The installation is made up of hundreds of models of the marine species that exhibit biofluorescence, or the ability to absorb blue light and re-emit it in neon greens, reds, and oranges. Richard Drew AP Photo