Opinion

September 6, 2016 2:12 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, September 7, 1966

Fifty years ago today, September 7, 1966

Atlanta rioting

Mayor Ivan Allen Jr. today blamed Tuesday’s “deliberate attempt” by the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee for creating an incident in an area long blighted by slums, poverty and delinquency.

Apartheid

The South African government today prepared a state funeral for Hendrick F. Verwoerd and promised to continue the policy of almost total segregation.

Business

A $25-million proposed expansion of Swift Manufacturing Co. will likely be financed through industrial revenue bonds issued through the county, if the enthusiasm registered by the county commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting is any indication. The commission directed Chairman J. R. Allen to sign a “letter of intent.”

Related content

Opinion

Comments

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos