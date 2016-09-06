Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, September 7, 1966
Atlanta rioting
Mayor Ivan Allen Jr. today blamed Tuesday’s “deliberate attempt” by the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee for creating an incident in an area long blighted by slums, poverty and delinquency.
Apartheid
The South African government today prepared a state funeral for Hendrick F. Verwoerd and promised to continue the policy of almost total segregation.
Business
A $25-million proposed expansion of Swift Manufacturing Co. will likely be financed through industrial revenue bonds issued through the county, if the enthusiasm registered by the county commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting is any indication. The commission directed Chairman J. R. Allen to sign a “letter of intent.”
Comments