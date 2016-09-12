Opinion

September 12, 2016 5:43 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, September 13, 1966

Carter Rained Out

Rain and fog washed out Jimmy Carter’s plans to visit Columbus today for a last round of campaigning for governor before Wednesday’s primary. Weather grounded him at the Atlanta airport.

Bid Challenge

Muscogee County Commission today considered the legality of accepting a sealed bid for improvements at Columbus Mills upon the recommendation of Robert and Co. Architects that the previously accepted low bid was too high.

Planning

Columbus will lose a $3.4 million credit toward urban renewal projects unless a September, 1968 comprehensive redevelopment plan deadline is met. Brown Nicholson Jr. of the Columbus Housing Authority brought this out at a meeting of the Citizens’ Advisory Committee for Community Improvement today.

