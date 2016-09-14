Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, September 15, 1966
Governor’s Race
Segregationist Lester G. Maddox surged ahead of state Sen. Jimmy Carter in late returns today and moved into an apparent runoff with Ellis G. Arnall for the Democratic nomination for governor.
NAACP Suit
Three federal judges were appointed Wednesday to hear an NAACP suit challenging the constitutionality of Alabama’s new law invalidating school desegregation guidelines.
Labor Study
The Phenix City-Russell County Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that a survey will be conducted in the county to see if the labor supply is adequate to support a Vanity Fair garment mill.
