Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, September 16, 1966
Test of Progress
Converging toward a run-off Democratic primary for governor, moderate Ellis Arnall and segregationist Lester Maddox promise a clash which will test the weight of growing progressive sentiment in Georgia.
Taxing Authority
The Georgia Municipal Association revealed today that it will ask the 1967 General Assembly to grant cities broad new taxing powers, including the authority to levy local sales and payroll taxes.
Congressional Race
Jack Brinkley and Erle Cocke Jr. began campaigning for their runoff showdown on Sept. 28 after a photo-finish race for the Democratic nomination in the 3rd District congressional race.
