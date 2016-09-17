Carter again takes moral high ground

Former President Jimmy Carter last week gave the world yet another of many examples of why, beyond assessments of his presidency, he is considered such an effective and revered civic and moral leader.
At an Atlanta summit of the New Baptist Covenant — which Carter himself put together nine years ago to unify diverse and divergent Baptist congregations — the former president and Georgia governor called on faith communities to show courage and leadership in the face of a “resurgence of racism.”
Too many people, he said, remain silent and even complacent in the face of obvious injustice, protecting what he called their “privileged” place in the social order. It’s a sin of omission that Carter called an implicit acceptance of “discrimination and animosity and hatred and division.”
When good men do nothing …
Though he called the current presidential race an “embarrassment,” Carter said his hope for the future is undiminished: “I think there will be a lot of lessons learned. And I think the average person in America now will be looking at how to do better things, how to have a superb American policy on peace and human rights and other aspects of life.”
Jimmy Carter has long been known as a man of sincere faith. His is obviously not only a religious faith, but faith in the American character as well.
