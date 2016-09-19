Opinion

September 19, 2016 3:09 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, September 20, 1966

South a ‘Stepchild’

Republican gubernatorial candidate Howard (Bo) Callaway, Georgia’s lone GOP congressman, told 300 architects and engineers Monday the South is a stepchild of Washington and is not getting its fair share from the national government. He said the lack of a two-party system is the reason for the inadequacy.

Bugging

Legislation aimed at curbing use of electronic eaves-dropping devices in Georgia will be prepared in time for presentation to the 1967 session of the General Assembly, the chairman of a special house committee said today.

Surveyor 2

America’s Surveyor 2 spacecraft hurtled toward the moon today, aiming to soft-land in the middle of its target to photograph a crater-pocked plain where American astronauts may walk within three years.

