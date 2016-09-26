Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, September 27, 1966
Tax Crackdown
Muscogee County Commission lowered the boom this morning on persons who owe back taxes. Chairman J. R. Allen said, “The sheriff should go to these businesses, demand the money and, failing to get it, put a padlock on the door.”
Missing Woman
The possibility that items of clothing or shoes may have been sold to Mrs. Daisy Lewis of West Point, who has been missing since Saturday, prompted West Point police Monday night to call on area merchants for help in finding the missing woman.
Ban on Cows
If Chicago had had a city ordinance such as proposed by Columbusite Elizabeth Ralston, it could have avoided the Great Fire. Mrs. Ralston, in a letter to City Commission, has urged city fathers to ban cows to the county.
