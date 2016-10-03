Sound Off for October 4, 2016

The shoe drops
I have been to Washington, D.C. many times and have never found a museum dedicated solely to European Americans.
Welfare king?
I really don't believe that Mitt Romney meant to include Donald Trump in the 47% who don't pay taxes.
Can’t take it
Watching the debate confirmed my choice. There is no way I could tolerate seeing four years of Hillary's contemptuous smirks.
Hidden cost
If you buy, sell, or improve your home, you will be burned by the freeze. And folks, most of us will make a change before some time. That's when the freeze will get you!
Karmic justice
"I wasn't in any hurry, so I just let them go and didn't say anything." — New Zealand man who purchased a $1 million lottery ticket after another customer broke in line in front of him.
Unmasked
Don't you just love it when a bigot takes off the hood in Sound Off and lets "Old White People" know they are a target? I'll be your Huckleberry.
Trivia?
Leonard Pitts implies that whichever candidate would win trivia contests should be president. Other qualities are more important. Candidates who memorized 196 current heads of state would concern me.
People pollution
If the U.S. agrees to cut CO2 30%, there will be continuous CO2 increases due to population growth: 15% more people by 2030, 48% more by 2100, etc. Population control is the only answer.
Sounds simple
Democrats are nothing more than a collection of lazy misfits and anti-American types.
Needed change
Thaw the Freeze. It is the right thing to do.
