Should Columbus voters ‘thaw’ the tax freeze? Yes

Alva James-Johnson wrote a beautiful and accurate obituary for Mr. Morton Harris in the August 4, 2015 edition of the Ledger-Enquirer that shed light on Mr. Harris’ life well lived and how he cared for the underprivileged of Columbus. Although he was among the smartest people I have ever met, he was likely also the most compassionate and humanitarian — a rare breed. Morton always fought to defend the rights of the voiceless. A graduate of Columbus High School, Emory University and Harvard Law School, Morton dedicated his life to the service of others.
Morton was committed to the city of Columbus’ thriving and living up to its potential. One of his last efforts before he unexpectedly passed away at age 81 was to join the campaign in thawing the local property tax freeze.
He knew the property tax freeze was not sustainable to a successful city — to be the type of city that Columbus should be and that its citizens should aspire for it to be. Morton served on the city of Columbus’ Pension Board for many years and was well-acquainted with our city’s budget and the sources of revenue to support our local government.
Morton believed Columbus had all the right components to be a thriving regional mid-size city, but that there were some pieces to hoist Columbus to the level where it needed to be to compete with other similar cities. One of those pieces was and is to lift the property tax freeze over time and adopting the plan to "thaw” the freeze — that is, to adopt, over time, a modern property tax system, which 99% of other municipalities use.
Morton and his wife are an example of a family that benefits greatly from the freeze. His wife remains in the home they purchased in the 1980s near Hardaway High School. Morton understood that “thawing” the freeze would not affect his position in benefitting from the homestead exemption and his home’s assessed value remaining frozen. That is to say, even by voting Yes on the November ballot, he would continue to keep his property tax freeze for as long he remained in that home.
Property tax freeze “systems” (that is, the tax structure itself) do not aid senior citizens or low or moderate income families; conversely, they only encourage immobility and limit housing choice. Many academic studies have illustrated and concluded that tax freezes, such as ours in Columbus, are inefficient and stunt economic growth.
The last conversation Morton and I had was about his writing an editorial about thawing to the freeze to be published closer in time to the November 2016 election. He did not live long enough to submit his own piece about why Columbus so desperately needed to thaw the local property tax freeze.
I write this because I made a promise to my friend, who cared deeply for all citizens of Columbus. I also write this because I truly believe we can do better as a city. We must vote “Yes” to thaw the freeze to give our city the chance to flourish and reach its potential. The truth is — our city is strangled and will continue to be strangled from growth if we do not vote “Yes” to thawing the freeze this November.
Morton’s position in is evidence to me that no matter your age, creed, or status as a property owner in Muscogee County, voting “Yes” to Thaw the Freeze is the only way Columbus, Georgia, will flourish for many years into the future. My hope is that members of the Greatest Generation (Morton’s generation), along with my Millennial generation and everyone in between, will also recognize voting “Yes” is our collective first step in allowing Columbus to be the best city we can be. We can do better!
Daniel W. Parker is a Columbus attorney.
Comments