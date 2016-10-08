Should Columbus voters ‘thaw’ the tax freeze? No

The current effort to abolish the tax freeze is focused on two beliefs. Some, whose taxes are too high, believe that their taxes will go down. Others, who want taxes not to rise, believe they will be “grandfathered in” and thus their tax freeze will be safe. Both of these beliefs cannot be true. Most likely, neither will prove to be true.
We are actually voting on whether to approve GA House Bill 1104. It includes nothing about lower taxes. No promises have been made to lower taxes. We are not voting on lower millage rates. There is no written plan to make taxes more equitable — just vague statements about a “fair” system. No new system is presented. New buyers after January 1 will simply be put back into the market value system, which is what we had prior to the adoption of the freeze in 1982. A market value system is nothing new or progressive. It simply means that the tax value of your home can be raised based on what neighbors paid for their homes instead of what you paid for yours. And it means that when inflation hits again, taxes on your home can surge. Homeowners should realize that nobody’s taxes are going down. In fact, the Mayor’s promise is that everybody who has the freeze will be grandfathered in and will keep the freeze just as it is now. That includes those who think their taxes are too high.
There is a problem with the grandfathering promise, however. GA HB 1104 eliminates the freeze immediately for all new home buyers after January 1, 2017. The Supreme Court, however, ruled in 2003 that our tax freeze is constitutional precisely because all home buyers are treated the same under our freeze: the tax value of the home is frozen at the purchase price as the buyer applies for homestead. The new plan removes the exact provision that caused the freeze to be ruled constitutional.
If the new proposal passes, the first home buyer after January 1 and all thereafter will have standing to sue because he or she was denied the freeze, a benefit that all earlier homebuyers have. Once the issue is taken to Court, the Mayor will have lost her power to keep her promise. The Courts will rule, and some competent lawyers believe the freeze will be gone for everybody. This is true because the vote we are taking is actually a vote to repeal the Local Constitutional Amendment that provides our current tax freeze. It is a Local Amendment because it applies only to Muscogee County. Once repealed, it cannot be re-instated because the current State Constitution no longer allows local amendments. And once repealed, we cannot “go back to what we had before as if the vote never happened” regardless of who tells you we can.
The new plan will almost certainly end up in Court, and all home owners could lose their freeze. The Mayor says that will not happen because Legislative Counsel wrote the bill to be constitutional. They are not the Court, and neither is the Mayor. The Courts will rule, just as the GA Attorney General advised when writing about both the original plan put forth in the Fall of 2015 and the final version voted on by the Legislature in March 2016. Once the issue is in Court, the Mayor will not be the Judge.
The Mayor says the new plan does not “repeal the tax freeze” but just “revises” it. The truth is that HB 1104 revises the exemption all homeowners have by repealing the Local Amendment that provides the tax freeze. Tricky parsing of words is involved here when the Mayor says it is not a repeal. HB 1104 speaks of the Local Amendment in the past tense in the very first sentence and three more times on page two. It specifically repeals the Local Amendment in Lines 14 and 114. The Mayor says that is just “legalese,” but we all know that “legalese” determines rulings. And the Mayor will not be the Judge.
If you want to keep the tax freeze as it is now for all present and future homeowners, a vote of NO on the last item on the ballot is the only safe vote. If you believe that voters should be dealt with honestly without tricky parsing of words or promises that leaders cannot keep, a vote of NO is the only appropriate vote. If you think it is unwise to exchange a homeowner benefit that has been ruled constitutional by the Supreme Court for a scheme that has never been ruled on but that surely will end up in Court, then a vote of NO is the only wise vote.
It’s the last item on the second page of a two-page ballot. The ballot question does not mention the words “tax freeze,” but that’s what it is about. Get a copy of the Act you are being asked to approve by typing into Google: GA HB 1104. Read it before you vote. And if you agree that it was written to obfuscate rather than enlighten, join the Citizens to Keep the Freeze in voting NO on November 8.
Mary Sue Polleys, former chair of the Muscogee County School Board, serves as secretary for the Citizens to Keep the Freeze.
