Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, October 11, 1966
Train Derails
A Central of Georgia train derailed here this morning, plowing up the street and dumping tons of coal. Police said no one was injured in the mishap.
Gifts for Viet Nam
Willie Hunter, a 17-year-old Negro who once walked to Washington in support of U.S. Viet Nam policy, has a new project-collecting Christmas gifts for servicemen in the Southeast Asian country.
Draft in Russell
Twenty Russell County men are scheduled to be drafted into the U.S. Armed Forces this month, according to the Russell County office of the Selective Service system.
