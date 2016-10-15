Other Voices: Guterres ideal choice for UN

The permanent members of the U.N. Security Council have chosen Antonio Guterres, a former prime minister of Portugal, to succeed Ban Ki-moon as secretary-general. The appointment to the initial five-year term still needs approval by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly but that should be a formality.
There is little question that Guterres, 67, is up to the job. Portugal, a country of nearly 11 million, has a complex economy and foreign policy that spreads across the world, as a result of Portugal having been an important world power. Also, more to the point of the realities of the day, he served as the U.N.’s high commissioner for refugees from 2005 through 2015. The flow of refugees, both from the wars of the Mideast and South Asia but also from the economic desolation of parts of Africa, is far and away one of the pre-eminent problems facing the world today, with the U.N. inevitably playing a critical role in dealing with it.
The U.N. secretary-general is unavoidably — and even though sometimes ignored in world power politics — one of this world’s key figures, ranking with the American, Chinese and Russian presidents, the German chancellor and the pope. Apart from the political problems that sometimes require U.N. intervention to reach a conclusion, there are the global problems. These are issues that must be attacked on a universal basis if they are to have any chance of being dealt with successfully.
Epidemics of disease are one example; climate change is another. Peacekeeping in places where no nation wishes to involve itself is another. Who wants to put troops in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to be frustrated, killed and drained of money? The United Nations picks up the problems that all wish to see addressed but are the porcupines of world diplomacy that no one wants to pick up.
There was pre-choice discussion of the need to pick a woman as secretary-general for the first time. There were initially a dozen or so candidates for the job. But agreement among the permanent members — China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States — on whom it should be was not reached, and Guterres was finally chosen after weeks of discussion.
That does not mean that he was a compromise, fallback choice. Guterres gives every appearance of being well prepared to serve the world in this almost impossible mission. He deserves and requires the support of the United States and all other countries represented at the U.N. in performing his duties.
Comments