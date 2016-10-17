Sound Off for October 18, 2016

Get a life
If you know who Billy Bush is, chances are you are watching way too much television.
Then and now
Nothing Donald Trump did ten years ago could be worse than what Hillary Clinton will do in the next four years if she is elected President.
Waste of time
Arguing with a Trump supporter is like debating a monkey. No matter how researched or rational your argument is, the monkey will just throw poop at everyone and strut about like it won.
Read the what?
Because I have read the Muslim Islamic Bible, Mr. Trump has my vote.
Wrong worry
If it's true that the number of Americans killed by terrorism in the last 10 years was 71, while the number killed by guns was 301,797, why has immigration become the big issue?
GOP nostalgia
Republican "values" have gone from God, country and family to racism, sexism, isolationist views and bully tactics.
Strike three
Gary Johnson had his third Dan Quayle moment. He didn't know what or where Aleppo was, couldn't name any allied leaders, and couldn't come up with name of the North Korean psychotic! Conservative my ...
Bad timing
Columbus' city manager makes more than the governor of Georgia. And the city wants to thaw (read eliminate) the freeze to have more tax money to raise salaries. Seriously?
Gimme
So many recoil from crudeness (Trump) yet do not recoil from dishonesty (Clinton). Honesty doesn't matter. Just give me what I want so long as it's paid for by someone else's money.
