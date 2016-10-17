Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, October 18, 1966
Maddox for LBJ?
Travis Stewart, outgoing executive secretary of the Georgia Democratic Party, declined Monday to confirm or deny reports that gubernatorial candidate Lester Maddox pledged in an Oct. 1 meeting in Atlanta to support President Johnson for re-election in 1968.
Bypass
A contract for the 4.1 mile second leg of Columbus’ Lindsay Creek bypass has been scratched from the State Highway Department’s November bid list. The action was taken when it became apparent that rights of way purchases and agreements for moving utilities would not be completed in time.
War Hero Dies
Jackson Charles (Jack) Pharris, 54, a Columbus native and Congressional Medal of Honor winner, died Monday in Los Angeles. Cited for gallantry aboard the USS California during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, he suffered an apparent heart attack at a California reunion of Pearl Harbor survivors.
