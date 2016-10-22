Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, October 23, 1966
Bo in Hamilton
Republican gubernatorial Candidate Howard (Bo) Callaway pledged here Saturday that county road contracts will be distributed by formula-not as political patronage-if he is elected next month.
PTA
The Muscogee County Council of Parents and Teachers is saying “thank you” to the men who defend the country and is stressing patriotism by selling U.S. flags in Columbus.
Sports
Texas Christian placekicker Bruce Alford proved Saturday that he’s only human and as a result, approximately 40,000 Homecoming fans left Cliff Hare Stadium in a happy frame of mind. After booting 65 straight extra points, dating back to his high school days in Fort Worth, his kick in the second period was barely wide of its mark and provided Auburn with a 7-6 victory over the Horned Frogs.
