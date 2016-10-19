Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, October 20, 1966
Maddox
Lester Maddox said today that Howard H. (Bo) Callaway is conducting a mudslinging campaign for governor against him from “the gutter of hate, panic and untruths.”
Greek Tragedy
Mrs. Robert J. Lagen, moderator of Pacelli’s dramatics club, has announced the cast of the Greek play, “Antigone,” to be held in November. The cast includes in the leading roles sophomores Barbara Gilbert as Antigone and Ron Rogiers as Creon.
Pair Injured
Two workers employed at the construction site of West Point-Pepperell Inc.’s two new textile mills off Interstate 85 were injured Wednesday morning when a dirt wall collapsed. Both men were listed in good condition at Lanier Memorial Hospital.
