Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, October 22, 1966
CD Chief Dies
An apparent heart attack caused the death Friday of CWO (ret.) Lucian Brown, head of civil defense in Phenix City and Russell County.
Religion
The Rev. Dr. Thomas H. Holmes, fired Sunday, Sept. 25 from Tattnall Square Baptist Church on Macon’s Mercer University campus because he advocated open doors at his church, told The Ledger that five Georgia churches, including Macon’s First Baptist, have recently advocated membership open to any interested person.
Affidavit
Another voice has been added to the chorus of those who have branded as “untrue” a charge that Howard (Bo) Callaway hired off-duty Columbus police to enforce segregation in 1964 at Callaway Gardens. Superior Court Judge John H. Land, formerly solicitor general for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, which includes Harris County, said he was present during negotiations for police help.
Comments